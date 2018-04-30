Lapid against new war-powers law

Member of Knesset Yair Lapid has expressed his opposition to the newly-passed law that gives the cabinet the authority to declare war.

Writing on Twitter, the chairman of the Yesh Atid Party said, "The law passed this evening in the Knesset says a simple thing: The prime minister and the defense minister (I remind you that there were long periods in the life of the country in which the prime minister and defense minister were the same person) could decide by themselves to go to war. It's a dangerous and irresponsible law. Decisions of life and death cannot be in the hands of one or two people, as senior as they may be.