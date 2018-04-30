PM speaks with the French, German and Russian leaders

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone this afternoon and evening with French President Emmanuel Macaron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They agreed that Israel would send professional teams to Germany and France to share the detailed material that Israel has received from the archives of the Iranian nuclear program.

Netanyahu spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the disclosure of the documents of the Iranian nuclear weapons program. The two also discussed the situation in Syria and agreed to meet as soon as possible. The prime minister plans to update British and Chinese leaders as soon as possible.