21:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iranian foreign minister: Netanyahu lied Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif has rejected Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's presentation in which the Tehran regime's nuclear archives were exposed.



Zarif said, "These are lies that aim to deceive the entire world. The Americans are behind this show. Netanyahu gave a media show and nothing more."