On Monday, the Knesset plenum approved the final readings of a bill, led by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, authorizing the cabinet to order the start of the war.

Saying "The law reflects the existing situation anyway," Shaked explained, "In the era of social networks and the speed of media and the danger of leaks, we must adapt ourselves to the current political security outlook and streamline the work of the government and cabinet as much as possible."