The Israel Police said, Monday evening, that they have arrested a 20-year-old resident of the Negev Bedouin town of Lakiya on suspicion of aiding Palestinian Authority residents to be on the Israeli side of the 1949 Armistice Line without permits.

Border Police saw apparent illegals running toward the suspect's car next to the Meitar Crossing. The illegals fled and the Lakiya resident tried to flee by car, hitting a police vehicle and trying to run away before he was caught.