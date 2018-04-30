Soldiers from the 90th Battalion of the Kfir anti-terror brigade together with the students of the Chitzim Yeshiva in Itamar cleaned and repaired the memorial for the Eitam and Naama Henkin, which had been desecrated by Arab rioters.
Soldiers and students team up to repair memorial to terror victims
