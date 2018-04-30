20:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Soldiers and students team up to repair memorial to terror victims Soldiers from the 90th Battalion of the Kfir anti-terror brigade together with the students of the Chitzim Yeshiva in Itamar cleaned and repaired the memorial for the Eitam and Naama Henkin, which had been desecrated by Arab rioters. ► ◄ Last Briefs