Civil Administration deals with illegal roads and other facilities The inspection unit of the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria, in cooperation with the Coordination and Liaison Administration in the Efraim Region, blocked a road built without permits by Palestinian Authority residents to the industrial area of ​​Hares, near Ariel, via Yakir Junction.



Also blocked as part of the enforcement operation was an illegal road leading to a car-wash in the village of Deir Balut, near Peduel, and equipment used to build the road was seized. In another operation, access to an illegal waste dump near the Oranit terminal was blocked.