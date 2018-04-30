Iranian deputy minister hits nuclear deal with or without the US

Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying on Monday, "The status quo of the [2015 nuclear] deal is simply not sustainable for us, whether or not the Americans get out of the deal."

With 12 days to go before a milestone that could mark a United States pullout, state television quoted the head of Iran's Atomic Energy organization Ali Akbar Salehi as saying he hopes US President Donald Trump "comes to his senses and stays in the deal." Salehi noted, "Technically, we are fully prepared to enrich uranium higher than we used to produce before the deal was reached."