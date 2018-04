18:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Senior coalition official: No declaration of war tonight A senior coalition official has been cited by Israel Defense Forces Radio as saying, "The public can relax - Prime Minister Netanyahu is not going to declare war tonight." ► ◄ Last Briefs