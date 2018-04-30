Knesset Speaker: No secret that winds have been blowing from the north

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein discussed the tense security situation on the northern border during the special Knesset session on Monday evening to mark Herzl Day.

Edelstein said, "It is no secret that in the last day, the wind has been blowing from the north. Without getting into detail or knowing exactly what the future holds for us, you can rely on the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who have done in the past, are doing in the present and will do in the future all that is necessary to protect our safety."