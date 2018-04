17:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Knesset opens summer session: On agenda: Nationality, Overrule Clause, draft, conversion Read more Knesset enters challenging summer session of controversial legislation. Festive atmosphere expected for US embassy transfer in two weeks. ► ◄ Last Briefs