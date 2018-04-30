Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman returned to Israel Monday afternoon.
Liberman held a series of security meetings in the United States in recent days, including trying to pressure the United States not to continue the nuclear agreement with Iran.
News BriefsIyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18
Defense Minister Liberman returns to Israel
