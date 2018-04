The Yesh Atid Party announced on Monday that it would withdraw its motion of no-confidence in the government because of the security situation. Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced that the Zionist Union had also withdrawn its proposal, according to Yediot Ahronot.

Maariv reports the Meretz party offered to withdraw its no-confidence motion if the Likud withdrew its Jewish national homeland bill. Representing Likud, Tourism minister Yariv Levin declined the offer.