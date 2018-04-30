Economic indicators up .3 percent in March

The Bank of Israel's Composite State of the Economy Index for March 2018 increased by three tenths of a percent, similar to its rate of growth in previous months and to its average rate of increase in 2017. The index rose four tenths of a percent in February.

The bank said, "The Index was positively impacted by increases in retail trade revenue and in services revenue in February. In contrast, the declines in goods exports and in imports of manufacturing inputs in March, as well as a decrease in Industrial Production in February, moderated the Index’s rate of growth."