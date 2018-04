16:42 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Coalition Chairman undecided on run for mayor of Jerusalem Coalition chairman David Amsalem met Monday with Knesset reporters. Regarding the question of whether he would run for mayor of Jerusalem, the Likud lawmaker said that for the time being he is thinking of focusing on the Knesset, but "I do not know what will happen in the future." ► ◄ Last Briefs