16:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 PM will announce significant development on Iran nuclear agreement tonight Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will announce a significant development on the international community's nuclear agreement with Iran at 8:00 pm Israel Time. He will make the announcement at the Defense Ministry's headquarters in Tel Aviv, where the Diplomatic-security cabinet met this afternoon to discuss an attack on Syria last night.