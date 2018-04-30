Tzvika Pick is expected to be released from the hospital

Singer Tzvika Pick is expected to be released today from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv and move to a rehabilitation facility.
Pick was hospitalized in Vienna after he felt ill on a flight from London to Israel.
