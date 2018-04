12:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Labour Party rocked by yet another anti-Semitism row Read more Labour UK's latest anti-Semitism scandal: Corbyn criticized after hundreds anti-Semitic posts left up on official Facebook page. ► ◄ Last Briefs