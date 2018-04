11:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Muslim convert to Judaism arrested for praying on Temple Mount Read more Former South Lebanon Army militiaman who converted from Islam to Judaism, arrested for saying 'Shema Yisrael' on Temple Mount. ► ◄ Last Briefs