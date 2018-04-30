Olmert: 'What we did in Syria can't be done in Iran'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert spoke on Sunday at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York and discussed, among other things, the Israeli strike on the nuclear reactor in Syria which took place during his time in office in 2008.

"What we did with Syria cannot be done with Iran. Syria is relatively close, there was one structure, one nuclear reactor and that was the whole thing. When it was destroyed, their entire nuclear capabilities were destroyed until they decide to build a new one and that will take years,” he said.