Canada charity promotes book with anti-Semitic content

B’nai Brith Canada has called on the country’s tax authority to revoke the registration of an anti-Israel charity after alleging that it is promoting a book containing anti-Semitic content.

A cross-Canada book tour by Palestinian Arab Anglican cleric Naim Ateek, to promote his new book “A Palestinian Theology of Justice,” is being promoted by the Canadian-registered charity Necef Sabeel Canada, operating as “Friends of Sabeel Canada.” Ateek is the founder of Sabeel.

B’nai Brith said in a statement that the book contains “blatant anti-Semitic falsehoods.”