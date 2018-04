01:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv loses to Maccabi Ashdod The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team lost to Maccabi Ashdod by a score of 86-79 on Sunday. With the loss, Tel Aviv’s record is now 18-9, the same as Ashdod’s. ► ◄ Last Briefs