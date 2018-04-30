U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu about concerns regarding Iran as the U.S. considers withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.
The conversation took place on Saturday, according to The Hill.
Trump and Netanyahu discuss Iran
