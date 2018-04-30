00:03 Reported News Briefs Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Iyar 15, 5778 , 30/04/18 Rain to go with heat from Tuesday to Thursday Variable cloudiness through Tuesday with mist possible Sunday evening along the Mediterranean coast and the northern Negev. Temperatures will rise on Monday, hitting Sharav extremes in places. More of the same on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are predicted with a risk of flash floods in eastern and southern wadis. Wednesday is expected to be like Tuesday. On Thursday, strong easterly winds will enter the picture in the north. Monday highs:

Jerusalem: 27Celsius/80Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Be'er Sheva: 33C/91F;

Golan Heights, Haifa, Tel Aviv: 29/84; Dead Sea, Eilat 34/93 ► ◄ Last Briefs