21:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Saudi Crown Prince critical of PA before Jewish leaders Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman strongly criticized the Palestinian Authority and Chairman Mahmoud Abbas during a meeting in New York with leaders of major Jewish organizations, according to Channel 10 Television. He said there must be real progress toward an agreement with the PA before normalization between Saudi Arabia and the Arab world and Israel could be promoted.