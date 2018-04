21:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Head of academy 'devastated' by loss of 10 students Read more Defense attorneys for head of pre-military academy where 10 teenagers were killed on a school trip say he is fully cooperating with police. ► ◄ Last Briefs