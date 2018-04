A street in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood of Jerusalem was dedicated on Sunday in memory of former chief of staff and government minister Amnon Lipkin-Shahak, who died of cancer in 2012.

While Lipkin-Shahak was born in Tel Aviv, President Reuven Rivlin and Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat recalled his roots as a descendant of a family that built neighborhoods in the capital. Streets have also been named for Lipkin-Shahak in Givat Shmuel and Herzliya.