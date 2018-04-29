18:53
Former general: In any future confrontation - Israel will win

Housing Minister Yo'av Gallant told the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Sunday, that Israel will win any future conflict, explaining that Israel's strategic situation was good and in some ways better than ever.

The former general said Hamas was in crisis, which is why it is exploiting the people of Gaza to create provocations against Israel and gain international attention. He said the threat posed by Iran in Syria was second to the threat of the Islamic Republic having nuclear capabilities.

