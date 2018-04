14:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Erdan: Supreme Court protects minorities and harms majority Read more Minister supports Overrule Clause but prefers discussion with Supreme Court justices. 'Impossible that Knesset can't change Court decision.' ► ◄ Last Briefs