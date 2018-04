10:25 Reported News Briefs Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 Iyar 14, 5778 , 29/04/18 'I've never seen such a flood in my life' Read more Survivor of doomed Nahal Tzafit hike urges public not to blame pre-military academy's staff, says they couldn't have predicted the outcome. ► ◄ Last Briefs