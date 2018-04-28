Liberman: Russia a 'very pragmatic' actor in Syria

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Friday that Israel is not concerned by Russia's military presence in neighboring Syria because Moscow is a "pragmatic actor" with whom deals can be struck.

"What is important to understand is that the Russians, they are very pragmatic players," said Liberman during a discussion on the alliance between Russia, Syria and Iran at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, as quoted by AFP.

