Danon responds to Human Rights Commissioner

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon reacted on Friday to the statement by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein, who criticized Israel over the riots along the Gaza border.

“The High Commissioner’s decision to condemn a democracy that is diligently defending its sovereignty, while completely ignoring the terrorists of Hamas as they use children for human shields, provides a tailwind for terror and encourages the continued exploitation of civilians,” said Danon.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)