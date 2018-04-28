IDF confirms attack on Gaza harbor

Israel Air Force (IAF) aircraft on Friday night attacked six terrorist targets belonging to the Hamas naval force in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The attack was carried out in response to the terrorist attacks and the attempts by rioters to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Palestinian Arab media reported four injuries.

