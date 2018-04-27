Pompeo: Trump 'likely' to leave Iran deal

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said that President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on the matter but is “unlikely” to stay in the Iran nuclear deal unless it is substantially fixed.

"There's been no decision made, so the team is working, and I'm sure we'll have lots of conversations to deliver what the president has made clear,” he told reporters during a trip to Brussels, according to The Hill.

