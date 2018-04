Palestinian Arab rioters who participated on Friday in violent “March of the Return” riots near the Gaza border held up signs thanking Israeli-American Natalie Portman, Channel 10 News reported.

“Occupied and besieged Gaza appreciates your moral stance. Thank you Natalie Portman,” the sign read.

