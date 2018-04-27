Trump: I might attend opening of Jerusalem embassy

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he might attend the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

"Jerusalem has been promised for many years. [Past presidents] have all made campaign promises, but never had the courage to do it. So I might go," he said at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

