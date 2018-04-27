Gaza rioters try to burn security fence

Hundreds of Palestinian Arab rioters attempted to infiltrate Israel and burn the security fence adjacent to the Karni Crossing in northern Gaza on Friday afternoon.

The IDF said the rioters approached the security fence, hurled rocks and firebombs, and tried to light the fence on fire. In response, IDF troops operated in accordance with the rules of engagement and thwarted the attempted infiltration.

