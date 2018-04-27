British foreign minister: North Korea must take steps towards denuclearization

British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Friday welcomed the summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying that North Korea must now honor its commitments and take concrete steps to denuclearize.

“I welcome the announcement that the two Koreas will work towards the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, improve bilateral ties and reduce border tensions,” Johnson said, adding, “This historic summit is not the end in itself... The UK will continue to work with our international partners to strictly enforce existing sanctions until such time that North Korea turns its commitments into concrete steps towards denuclearization.”