11:31 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 Yemen: Houthis sentence Jewish man for rescuing Torah scroll Read more Man accused of helping Jews fleeing to Israel from Yemen's civil war bring 500-year-old Torah scroll imprisoned by Houthi rebels. ► ◄ Last Briefs