11:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 L'oreal Israel's "Brandstorm" Read more L’oreal Israel is holding a challenge with participants from over 60 countries to invent the professional salon experience of the future. ► ◄ Last Briefs