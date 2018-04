09:16 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 What is ‘home’ to you? Read more Potter Sagit Katchka speaks about the Tel Aviv Ben Ami Art Gallery that explores the 'home' concept in a new exhibitionץ ► ◄ Last Briefs