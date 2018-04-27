04:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18 White House welcomes Kim-Moon meeting The White House on Thursday night welcomed the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. “On the occasion of Republic of Korea President Moon Jae-in’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, we wish the Korean people well. We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula. The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J. Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks," it said in a statement. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs