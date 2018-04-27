Rescue forces located on Thursday night the body of the student who was missing following the flash flood in Nahal Tzafit.
Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced her dead, bringing the death toll in the disaster to ten.
News BriefsIyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18
Body of student missing in flash flood located
