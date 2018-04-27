01:30
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18

Body of student missing in flash flood located

Rescue forces located on Thursday night the body of the student who was missing following the flash flood in Nahal Tzafit.

Magen David Adom paramedics pronounced her dead, bringing the death toll in the disaster to ten.

Read more

Last Briefs