A man riding an electric bicycle was killed in an accident in Rishon Lezion on Thursday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics and volunteers from United Hatzalah performed CPR on the victim but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
News BriefsIyar 12, 5778 , 27/04/18
Bicyclist killed in an accident in Rishon Lezion
