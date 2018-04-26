Ministry of Education: We will accompany the families and schools

The Ministry of Education issued a special statement on Thursday evening following the flash flood disaster in Nahal Zafit in the Arava and made clear it would provide all the necessary support to the families of the victims, their friends and the students of the Bnei Zion preparatory program.

"The Ministry of Education expresses its deep sorrow at the disaster that has befallen the entire State of Israel. Following the disaster, the ministry worked to collect information about the students involved in order to assist and support the families and educational institutions in which the students study," the ministry said.

"At the same time, teams from the Ministry of Education's Counseling Service have been sent to provide support and assistance to students who were rescued on the trip, and emergency teams were deployed in the schools. The ministry will send a letter with instructions to the educational teams and parents, throughout the country, in order to assist them in dealing with the incident."

"This is a difficult time for all of us, and our hearts are with the families who are dealing with the unbearable news at this time. The ministry will continue to accompany the families and schools and provide them with all the necessary support," the statement concluded.