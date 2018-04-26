Shaked: I embrace the families

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the flash flood disaster in Nahal Tzafit in the Arava, where nine youths were killed.

"On this difficult evening, my heart is with the families of the girls and boys and with the students of the Bnei Zion preparatory program. Youths imbued with values, full of motivation for meaningful service and contribution to Israeli society, have died in one of the most beautiful places in the country. I embraces the families, the students and the friends," Shaked said.