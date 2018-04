22:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 '80,000 radicals under Iranian command in Syria' Read more 'We will never apologize for defending our country, says Israeli Ambassador to UN, warning of Iranian buildup to Israel's north. ► ◄ Last Briefs