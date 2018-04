22:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 WZO: France must intensify fight against anti-Semitism Read more Head of WZO Department for Combating Anti-Semitism sends letter to French President calling for tougher action on anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs