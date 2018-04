21:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 'Rabbi Berland is a cult leader' Read more Police, NGO, tryiung to ban Rabbi Eliezer Berland from lighiting bonfire on Lag Baomer at Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's tomb in Meron. ► ◄ Last Briefs