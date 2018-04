21:24 Reported News Briefs Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Iyar 11, 5778 , 26/04/18 Anti-draft radical chased out of top yeshiva with tear gas, eggs Read more Students at prominent Kol Torah yeshiva infuriated after Yerushalmi Faction member visits, chase him out with eggs and tear gas. ► ◄ Last Briefs